US reopening border to asylum seekers

The Centers for Disease Control is ending its Title 42 authority on May 23.

The order required the expulsion of unauthorized single adults and family units arriving in the U.S. to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The order had been in place since March 2020.

"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary," the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC says it will continue to work with the Department of Homeland Security to implement additional COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

"Title 42 remains in place until May 23 and, until then, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the Southwest border," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Friday.

According to The Associated Press, migrants have been expelled more than 1.7 million times since the health order was invoked.