US sees rise of COVID-19 infections ahead of the holidays

COVID-19 infections in the U.S. are on the rise.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. the seven-day rolling for COVID-19 infection is nearly 90,000. That's an increase of about 16% from the week prior.

The uptick comes as millions of Americans gather for the holidays. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN's Statue of the Union that vaccinated Americans should feel comfortable being around their loved ones this year.

"Get tested if you need to get tested when you're getting together, but that's not a substitute for getting vaccinated," Fauci said. "Get yourself vaccinated and you can continue to enjoy interactions with your family and others."

On Friday, the U.S. expanded eligibility to booster shots for all Americans. Adults 18 and over can now get a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot six months after their first series. Adults can also get the Johnson & Johnson booster two months after receiving their first dose.