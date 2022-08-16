US to give states up to 442,000 Jynneos doses monkeypox vaccines doses

The U.S. government said on Monday it would make up to 442,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine to states to combat monkeypox outbreaks across the country.

As Reuters reported, the doses are part of the national vaccine strategy's phase 3, making almost double the number of doses now available, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said, "FDA's emergency use authorization of intradermal injection of the JYNNEOS vaccine is allowing us to get more doses to jurisdictions faster than anticipated and will help end this national monkeypox outbreak."

32,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in more than 80 countries where the disease is not endemic.

As Bloomberg Law reported, the DHHS said it can make the hundreds of thousands of doses available to states because the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization and revised dosing guidelines.