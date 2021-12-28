Vegas police arrest man after human remains found in truck

Authorities in Nevada say they arrested a man in Las Vegas after human remains were found in a vehicle he was driving.

Las Vegas police said they attempted to pull over Eric Holland on Dec. 23, but he fled the scene, ditching the truck he was driving and taking off in another.

Officers were able to track Holland down at an apartment complex and arrest him.

The department said both trucks were reported stolen, and in the bed of one of the trucks, they discovered the human remains.

Holland has now been charged with homicide, police said.

The department has not released the name of the victim nor the cause of death.