VidCon canceled due to COVID-19

There will be no VidCon US, an event that brings together "digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans," in 2021.

In a statement on its website, VidCon blamed the pandemic for the cancellation of October's event.

"We just can't risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors, and staff — and we want to ensure we provide EVERYONE with the very best VidCon experience," the statement says.

The event had already faced delays. It was originally scheduled to take place in June, but the date was pushed back.

Tickets for this year's event will be good at next year's VidCon. People can also request a full refund, the statement says.

VidCon is typically held annually in California. However, this is the second year in a row the event has been canceled.