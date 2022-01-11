Viral deer euthanized after continually wandering into Utah neighborhood

HERRIMAN, Utah (KSTU) — A happy story that brought smiles to many came to its unfortunate, but expected end in Herriman, Utah.

A gentile deer began showing up in a neighborhood and would allow adults and children to take pictures with it. The community even named the deer "Cooper."

However, wildlife officials warned that if the deer became a regular in the area, he would have to be euthanized because disease considerations removed relocation as an option.

“We are hoping people don’t befriend it and it goes up in the foothills, but if people do see it, leave it alone. Everyone loves that picture for Facebook or Instagram, but you’re really doing that animal a disservice and maybe giving it a death sentence if it becomes too domesticated,” said Scott Root with the Division of Wildlife Resources.

A neighbor complained about the deer showing up this week, forcing the state to remove it and eventually euthanize it out of "public safety concerns."

Residents said it appeared that the deer was an orphan after his mother was hit by a car.

This story was originally reported by Eliana Sheriff on fox13nows.com.