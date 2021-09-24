Walmart ends seasonal layaway program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) -- Walmart won't offer its traditional seasonal layaway program this year.

The program, which ran from late August to mid-December, allowed customers to put items on hold with a small deposit and make a series of interest-free, regular payments until the total is paid off. Once paid off, customers could collect purchases from their local Walmart store.

For select products, Walmart will now allow customers to use Affirm, a by-now-pay-later program.

According to Walmart.com, Affirm offers 10% to 30% APR on a wide variety of product categories, including electronics, video games, toys, home, arts & crafts, musical instruments, home improvement, auto, sports & outdoors, tools, baby, jewelry and apparel.

Some promotional items on Walmart.com will also be made available at 0% APR.

Loan repayment options range between three months to a year for purchases between $144-$799.99, and 1 to 2 years for purchases between $800-$2,000. According to Walmart's website, Affirm does not charge any late fees, prepayment fees, annual fees, hidden fees or service fees to open or close accounts.

This story first appeared on WTXL.com.