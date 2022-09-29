Weather camera captures incredible impact of Hurricane Ian's storm surge in Fort Myers

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, the city of Fort Myers was hit especially hard with devastating flooding and storm surge.

Storm chasers in multiple coastal cities shut down cameras that were watching the storm, but a camera on Fort Myers Beach was left recording.

Watch a clip of the moment here:

*RARE* first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ⁦@weatherchannel⁩ #Ian pic.twitter.com/WwHtvgVxjY — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 28, 2022

The quickly rising storm surge was almost suffocating to watch as it rose above the camera, which was propped up, 6 feet off the ground.

Narrator for his stream, Kory Hartman commented on show shocking the water level rise was.

"Oh my goodness, nine is almost completely underwater," Hartman said, taking about the camera he labeled SG9, in Fort Myers beach.

"I think we have gone almost completely underwater. Oh yeah, we're only going to get glimpses now on nine," he said, in the video posted to Twitter.