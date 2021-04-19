When injured trooper couldn't attend son's game, fellow officers stepped up to be there

BRYAN, Texas — A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was unable to attend his son’s baseball game after being shot in the line of duty, so his fellow officers stepped up to be there.

Last Wednesday, the department posted photos of DPS members standing on the sidelines of the boy’s game to support him during the difficult time.

Though Trooper Tovar was unable to attend his son’s baseball game last night, DPS members stood on the sidelines for him. We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words. #TexasTan pic.twitter.com/DpRbsoR1ea — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 14, 2021

Plastic cups were also used to spell out “pray for Tovar,” in honor of DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar.

DPS says Tovar was shot while pursuing a suspect involved in a mass shooting that took place in Bryan, Texas, on April 8. In that incident, a man named Larry Bollin allegedly opened fire at a cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and injuring five others.

The officer was later flown to a hospital in Austin. When Tovar arrived, DPS says he was greeted by trooper trainees who saluted him for his bravery and as a show of respect.

Wednesday, DPS announced that Tovar had been released from the hospital, but said he still faces many challenges in the days ahead. Though, he won't face them alone.