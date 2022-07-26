A beloved treat is headed to the ice cream graveyard after word of its demise was confirmed by its creators.

The Choco Taco, a novelty snack made up of ice cream, sugar cone, chocolate and nuts, has been officially discontinued, according to Klondike.

According to a tweet sent out by the company on Monday, the death of the Choco Taco was due to the popularity of its sister snacks.

"We've experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company wrote. "We're very sorry for any disappointment!"

The Choco Taco was birthed from the mind of a former ice cream truck driver in Philadelphia, according to Eater. Alan Drazen created the delicious delectable in 1983 after being inspired by fried ice cream sold by a restaurant chain.

Since its inception nearly four decades ago, ice cream trucks and grocery stores across the world have sold millions upon millions of the Choco Taco. But like Jell-O Pudding Pops and the Dodo bird, the Choco Taco will now only live in the memories of those who were able to experience it.

This article was written by Jeff Tavss for KSTU.