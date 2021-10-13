Wisconsin brewery helping parents sue 'every school district' over lack of COVID restrictions

In Wisconsin, a brewery owner said they would help parents sue school districts that lack COVID restrictions.

In a Facebook post, the Minocqua Brewing Company announced that they would sue "every school board in Wisconsin that doesn’t follow CDC guidelines to protect the spread of COVID in schools."

Kirk Bangstad, the brewery owner, said he will fund the lawsuits to help parents sue "all school districts in Wisconsin that weren’t protecting kids, teachers, and communities."

"Let’s walk (or sue) arm in arm to make Wisconsin Great Again, and remember to unlock those arms afterwards so we can have a beer together," Bangstad said.

The news comes following two lawsuits parents have filed over the lack of COVID-19 protocols at their children's schools.

According to the Associated Press, one parent sued Fall Creek School District on Oct. 11, and the other lawsuit was filed against the Waukesha School District on Oct. 5.