Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines employee

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from the Portland Jetport, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Portland, Maine. A federal judge says Southwest Airlines is within its rights to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The judge ruled this week against a request by the the pilots' union to issue a temporary restraining order against a vaccine mandate. The judge says says Southwest can impose a mandate to to improve safety and maintain its operations. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)
Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:13:35-05

Authorities in Texas say a woman was arrested in Dallas for allegedly punching a Southwest employee.

According to the Associated Press, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson was arrested for punching a Southwest operations agent before a flight that departed from Love Field.

The news outlet reported that Jackson was charged with aggravated assault.

According to ABC News, the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Saturday during the boarding process for a flight heading to New York's La Guardia Airport.

ABC News reported that Jackson got into a verbal altercation with an operations agent and then punched her with a closed fist in the head.

The Southwest employee was taken to a nearby hospital and was later released Saturday night.

