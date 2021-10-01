Work continues on permanent memorial honoring Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) -- Work is underway to create a permanent memorial in honor of the 60 victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

On the fourth anniversary of the Route 91 Music Festival shooting, the 1 October Memorial Committee said it has made significant progress.

Chairperson Tennille Pereira said the committee has moved out of what they called the "community engagement period" and is now working to draft a plan to find teams of artists, engineers, and designers who would eventually win the right to build the memorial.

Pereira said more than 11,000 people responded to two surveys helping them narrow the location, scope, design, and educational features of the finished product.

The first major decision was the location as most people supported building the memorial on the festival grounds, and MGM gifted the property to Clark County.

"That site has significant value to the families and all those who are impacted," Pereira said. "And just being able to be there but have this safe, peaceful, beautiful memorial kind of replace what happened there is a big deal."

Survivor Dee Ann Hyatt lost her brother Kurt von Tillow in the shooting and said she is excited to see what the final product will be to help people come together and heal.

"It's amazing for the families and for Las Vegas to have a place that honors the 58," she said. "This county, this community, has been so thoughtful and good to all of our families."

Pereira said in the next month the committee will be drafting their procedures for identifying and selecting candidates for building the memorial, but there is no deadline for the beginning of construction.

This story was first reported by Sean DeLancey on KTNV.com.