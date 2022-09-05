Your at-home COVID-19 test may not have expired after all

Expiration dates on at-home COVID-19 test kits may not be completely accurate.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some of the expiration dates were extended as the agency received new data that showed the products still worked.

Different brands have different expiration dates.

The tests that the federal government sent to people this year now have a 12-month shelf life, according to the FDA.

The FDA has a list of approved at-home tests with updated expiration dates on its website.

The FDA says people should not use COVID-19 tests beyond any updated expiration date. Officials say test results from those tests may not be accurate.