Nearly half of Carroll's 2020 class are returning for graduation after COVID cancelation last year

HELENA — The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of many celebratory events last year such as graduation commencement ceremonies. Carroll College says they’re proud to bring back commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate their graduates, even though it has been a challenge.

“The logistics of having two ceremonies in one day, as exciting as it is, that’s been a big hurdle to overcome,” said Registrar Cassie Hall. “But I think we have a great plan in place we have a full team of volunteers. It’s definitely been a campus-wide team effort. “

More than 370 students will be participating in the ceremonies on Saturday, including around 45% of the 2020 graduates that had their commencement canceled last year.

“I know there are other places around the country that still aren’t able to offer graduation in person and the fact that we’re here and able to do that is so wonderful and I think our graduates are really appreciative. They’re looking forward to coming back and having a little mini-reunion for a lot of them,” said Hall.

The 2020 commencement will happen on Saturday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m., and the 2021 commencement will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Both ceremonies will take place outdoors at Nelson Stadium unless there is dangerous weather.

Tickets for the commencement are limited to six per graduate. Tickets for the Baccalaureate Mass on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Helena are limited to two per graduate.

Both commencement ceremonies and the Baccalaureate Mass will be streamed online for those unable to attend.

For those attending graduation in-person, face masks will be required until people are seated and appropriately distanced. Additional masks will be provided to those that arrive at the event without one.

Water will be available but Hall says it’s always a good idea to bring an extra bottle and some sunscreen. It’s also springtime in Montana and a warm coat that can shed water is also advised.

Hall also has some final words for the soon-to-be Carroll alumni.

“Enjoy the moment!” beamed Hall. “There’s a lot of life left to come so cease this time to celebrate to be with your families, to thank all of those that have helped you get to where you are and have a great day.”

Below are the live streams for this year's streams for the Baccalaureate Mass and Carroll College Commencement Ceremonies.



