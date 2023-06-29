New Big Bull location to open in East Helena

EAST HELENA — A popular Winston establishment is opening a new location, with The Big Bull Grill and Tavern slated to open in East Helena on July 7 to the public.

The Big Bull name has been in Winston since 2007.

“We’re pretty well known in Winston. We’ve been out there for 15 years,” Jordan Templin, the owner of Big Bull.

Templin also said fans and patrons of the restaurant asked for a location closer to Helena.

“Being in Helena, that’s something we’ve been ask for quite a bit, that were just so far out in Winston,” Templin said.

He added the East Helena location could signal more growth for the brand in the future.

“I just want to see it grow. It’s my mom and dad’s legacy really, so just keeping it moving forward on to bigger, better things,” noted Templin.

The new restaurant is located on 3000 Canyon Ferry Road, near the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Wylie Drive. It will be open six days a week, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11a.m. to 11p.m.