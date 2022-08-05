New businesses in Townsend

TOWNSEND — A new jewelry store had its grand opening in Townsend on Friday morning, exemplary of a larger trend of an expanding town and expanding state.

Jessica Hanson, owner of JRock Jewelry, celebrated the grand opening of her new store Friday in downtown Townsend off Broadway Street and N Cedar Street. The handmade jewelry store couldn’t have come to fruition without the support of her family, friends, and the community of Townsend at large.

“Townsend is just really good about supporting their own and it's amazing, like, the community support that they give the people who actually go out on the limb and start a business here. People really do show up for their own, for sure,” says Hanson.

After moving to Townsend almost 5 years ago, Hanson has seen the sleepy town grow and more businesses come in. According to an estimate by the US Census Bureau, Broadwater County has grown by over 7.5% from April 2020 to July 2021.

For example, just down the road at Lolo Pogi Boutique, owner and CEO, M.J. Stieler, opened her doors in 2021 after moving to the area in 2020.

“We just saw a lot of potential here and it's growing. I know the town is changing,” says Stieler.

Having these new stores pop up in town allows folks in the Townsend area the luxury of staying in town to do their shopping, without the constant need to travel to bigger towns such as Helena or Bozeman.

“I think it's super important that people can have a little bit more convenience. Also, like, if they need a quick gift for something or something like that. And they have more options now of places to stop and see what they’ve got,” says Hanson.