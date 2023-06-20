New changes to Symphony Under the Stars

HELENA — It’s less than a month until Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars, and both new and returning attendees should be aware of new changes this year.

This year’s concert will focus on the Great Ladies of Jazz and pay tribute to the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, and more.

One big change this year is to the annual blanket rush the day before the concert. According to the organization’s website, there will be no running down the hill. Current plans, which organizers say might change, call for two lines at the bottom of the hill—one to head up the hill, and the other to head to the center of the lawn. A third line will form on the north side to permit easy access to that side of the lawn.

Symphony Under the Stars Blanket Rush 2021

On the day of the concert, there will also be a separate area blocked out for dancers on the side of the stage so as not to obstruct the view of the stage.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 and concludes with fireworks.

Symphony Under the Stars is one of the largest summer events in the state, attracting some 18,000 people to the Carroll College Campus.