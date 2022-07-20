New fire hall for the Bear Paw Volunteer Fire Department

HILL COUNTY — Construction of the Bear Paw Volunteer Fire Department's new fire hall was recently completed - but there is still some work to be done

Fire Chief Josh Bebee said, "The construction for the most part is completed. We still have to get power run into the building, get heat, and we still have to do some dirt work and some landscaping."

Bebee added this project wouldn't have been possible without the help of community support.

"This was heavily-relied on community support," Bebee explained. "We operate 100 percent off donations, so this was community effort, businesses stepped up, and a few grants that we were able to get a hold of, and more grants that we're still putting in for."

Despite the work that is still needed to ensure full completion of the fire hall, Bebee emphasized that construction of this project was extremely important for the fire department, expressing his gratefulness towards the community.

Bebee said, "Just a big thank you for all the businesses and community that stepped up and helped us make this become a reality. It's been in the works for a lot of years, and it's finally come to fruition and we got something."