New fire inspection software for the City of Helena

HELENA — The City of Helena just began using a new fire inspection software system known as Inspection Reports Online.

This web-based inspection tracking system works to track fire and life safety resources such as fire alarms, sprinklers, and extinguishers in commercial buildings. This allows more streamlined communication between contractors and the fire department by putting those involved on the same system.

The new program, which was launched on July 26, will help create more transparency and safer conditions for the City of Helena.

“It helps the safety of the community because now when I log in in the morning it's like having another person in our Fire Prevention Bureau. It's solely dedicated to maintaining our fire protection systems in the City of Helena, to make sure that they're functioning properly. So, in the event of something happening, it's going to function as designed, keeping occupants safe in their buildings. And it's really gonna cut down on hopefully false calls on our end so guys are available for real calls...” says Kurt Sheehan, Fire Inspector for the City of Helena.

In Helena, commercial building owners are going to be required to submit data into the new system. All questions in regard to Inspection Reports Online can be directed to the Helena Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau.

