Menu

Watch
News

Actions

New Hampshire man accused of raping girl and providing her meth

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Lewis and Clark Justice Court
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 21:29:07-05

HELENA — A New Hampshire man was seen in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Monday for allegedly raping an underage girl and giving her methamphetamine.

43-year-old Jirad Kinney faces four felonies including sexual intercourse without consent, sexual abuse of children, and distribution of dangerous drugs.

Jirad Kinney

According to court documents, law enforcement were made aware of a video that showed a man believed to be Kinney helping a juvenile girl smoke meth.

Officers say in their interview with Kinney, he also admitted to having sex with the girl who was under the age of consent,

Kinney’s bond was set at $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime