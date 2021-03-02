New Hampshire man accused of raping girl and providing her meth

HELENA — A New Hampshire man was seen in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Monday for allegedly raping an underage girl and giving her methamphetamine.

43-year-old Jirad Kinney faces four felonies including sexual intercourse without consent, sexual abuse of children, and distribution of dangerous drugs.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center

According to court documents, law enforcement were made aware of a video that showed a man believed to be Kinney helping a juvenile girl smoke meth.

Officers say in their interview with Kinney, he also admitted to having sex with the girl who was under the age of consent,

Kinney’s bond was set at $40,000.

