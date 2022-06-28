New Helena Police Chief looks to the future and personnel hiring

HELENA — Since the retirement of Steve Hagen in December of 2021, Brett Petty has been serving as the Interim Chief. That is until Monday, June 27, when he was named Helena’s new Police Chief.

Petty says his top priorities will be to fill vacant officer and dispatch positions, as well as community engagement. He also wants to bring back such community events as Coffee with a Cop and a citizen academy.

“The City of Helena has provided myself and this department just a good foundation, a good environment to work in, very team-oriented,” says Petty.

The hiring announcement was made Monday evening and Petty was sworn in at the City Commission meeting.

Petty has over 18 years of experience with the Helena Police Department and has served as a Captain and Lieutenant within the department.

“I'm very grateful for the opportunity. I'm very humbled being selected. It's a great honor," said Petty. "I have a great department. I have a great core group that's been with me for quite some time, and I look forward to working with them."

In his new role, Petty will oversee 79 full-time staff, which includes patrol officers, the criminal investigation division, the Dispatch Center, and Records Section.

