New Lewis & Clark County Detention Center now complete after years of work

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Commissioners and the Sheriff’s Office announce the completion of the Detention Center renovation in Helena.

The Board of County Commissioners and Sheriff Dutton identified the remodel of the Detention Center along with the provision of diversion programs and risk reduction services as a high priority for our County residents.

In a press release, it was stated that a wide range of community advocates, groups, and agencies provided their expertise, advice, and recommendations to the Commissioners over many years to make this project possible.

The project moved forward only after County voters approved funding. Lewis & Clark County voters, in November 2016, approved a $6.5 million bond issue to improve and expand the jail. In November 2017, voters passed a levy authorizing annual operations and maintenance funding.

The levy allowed for additional staffing and improved technology that will assist in keeping Sheriff’s officers, inmates, and the public safe. It will fund the operation of the modern detention center for the next 15 years. It also funds intervention programs that will reduce repeat offenses and keep people out of the justice system.

Construction began in February 2019 and has reached completion at a total cost of approximately $9 million dollars.