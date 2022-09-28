New mural near Rodney Street highlights diversity within Native American tribes

HELENA — A new mural has popped up off Breckenridge Street on The Myrna Loy. The mural depicts a diverse group of Native Americans from throughout the state.

Blackfeet artist, Louis Still Smoking decided to create the new mural after showing some of his pieces at a gallery at The Myrna Loy. After speaking with Executive Director, Krys Holmes, a decision was made to create a new mural in the neighborhood. The piece of work was created in about a month.

Still Smoking says that the mural works to represent varied tribes from throughout Montana. It shows contemporary and modern Native Americans from throughout the state.

“I took the idea of using contemporary native people that are in communities around Montana... I took people that are actually living in the communities, involved with communities,” says Still Smoking.

Still Smoking says that this diverse representation helps to educate the public about the rich history and differences that tribes have within Montana.

“You know, there’s so much diversity within those boundaries of Montana. How each one of these native people, they have their own culture, their own language . . . It's not all the same I wanted to show that diversity within the boundaries of Montana,” says Still Smoking.

This mural joins alongside the recent mural additions along Rodney Street as part of a larger collection of artist-led initiatives known as Rodney Street Is.

A dedication for the new mural will be held on Thursday, September 29th, at 6:30 PM at The Myrna Loy.