New owners of Montana Club make renovations to Rathskeller

HELENA — Helena's historic Montana Club is beginning to see upgrades as its new owners are making renovations to its iconic Rathskeller.

The Rathskeller is the bar located in the basement of the Montana Club at 24 6th West Avenue.

It is the first part of the Montana Club that is expected to reopen within the next two to three months.

"I want the Rathskeller to be one of five things people do when they enter the state of Montana. That is, 'I want to go have a drink at the rathskeller,'" said Ajitpal Pannu, the owner of Montana Club.

Pannu says updates to the Rathskeller concentrate on three Montana-focused elements: wood, gold, and a speakeasy or prohibition-era feel.

While it is getting new paint, floors, lighting, and seating, Pannu says the goal is to uphold its history.

He said, "We are going out of our way to restore the elements of the rathskeller, but at the same time, add our own touches to it so that it flows."

Late last March, Helena's Montana Club hosted a farewell party after being open since 1885.

About one month later, MTN reported that Pannu, a software entrepreneur, and businessman, purchased the club for $1.3 million, including all of the "Operations, the liquor license, the club-owned floors of the building, the Rathskeller, and all furniture and equipment."

In December, Pannu closed on purchasing all the floors in the building, and that same month, the city issued a permit for renovations, with the work valued at around $400,000.

"The gentleman whose dad wrote "A River Runs Through It" specifically sent a message to me to say 'Hey Ajitpal, thank you for saving the Montana Club. It's very near and dear to all of us,'" Pannu said.

Pannu plans to serve only Montana beers in the Rathskeller and to start a Montana Club liquor line.