New owners of Speakeasy 41 Brewing Company throwing grand re-opening party

HELENA — The secret is out - Speakeasy 41 Brewing Company has new owners.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Speakeasy 41 was first opened in 2021 by the same people who opened the Missouri River Brewing Company.

After hearing that the old owners were moving and the speakeasy could close its doors, John and Serena Carley knew they wanted to take over the business and keep it open.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The married couple has lived in Montana for over 30 years.

They are both veterans and help run a family goat farm.

John says he has been brewing his own beer at home for at least 25 years.

“I continue to make those recipes that came with Speakeasy 41, as well as making new and original recipes. The atmosphere is going to remain the same. We may expand on it at some point, but we are not going to do a major makeover because we love this place, and our regulars who come here love this place. We wanted to continue to be home,” he said.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

With the new ownership, Speakeasy 41 is no longer affiliated with the Missouri River Brewing Company.

The couple has never owned a brewery before, but they are most excited about the community outreach opportunities it will give them.

Serena said, “One of the biggest perks is to be able to be a part of our community and help people in our community.”

A grand re-opening party will be held this Saturday from noon to 8 PM at their location at 685 Barney Street.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

There will be live music, food trucks, and a car show.

The Carleys will bring some of their baby goats for petting.

You can find more information about the party and Speakeasy 41 by visiting their Facebook page here.