New party venue opens in downtown Helena

HELENA — There is a new party venue in downtown Helena. ZuZu’s Petals, a reference to the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is located in the back of Lasso the Moon Toys, and it’s a special place for people to celebrate.

Once the store’s office, the space is now decorated with hand-painted scenery of castles and landscapes, intricate place settings, and twinkling lights.

“We moved the office and decided to use this as a party space,” Lasso the Moon Toys co-owner Savanna Barrett said. “We wanted it to be just something truly magical that you walk in and feel like you’re in another world.”

Party packages include custom invitations, music, goodie bags, activities and more.

To learn more about the venue, or book ZuZu’s Petals, visit Lasso the Moon’s website.