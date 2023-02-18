New public art coming to Helena

HELENA — The Helena Public Art Committee has announced plans to commission an artist or team of artists to paint murals on the side walls of the Centennial Trail Tunnel that connects Centennial Park to Memorial Park. The tunnel provides safe passage for bikers, runners, and walkers underneath N Last Chance Gulch.

“Well, I think it's great. I think that anything that where art appears is always a plus,” says Helena resident, Margaret Benes.

A $15,000 budget will allow the artists about a 3,000-square-foot canvas upon which to create.

The designs must meet specific criteria and artists must provide their own supplies, including anti-graffiti sealant. The tunnel and the other running under W Lyndale Ave are often hot spots for graffiti artists.

“You know, it's a dark corridor. So, it needs some brightening up. It'd be awesome. I'd love it,” says Helena resident, Danette Tenneson.

The mural is meant to provide the public with art that helps give a sense of place while taking a stroll from one park to the next.

“It's great to display art all over, indoor outdoor, where whatever we can do to beautify our city,” says Montana City resident, Carol Price.

The deadline for art proposals is March 22nd. The work must be completed by August 31st.