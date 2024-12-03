New State Park Could Be Coming to Montana

HELENA — The Montana State Parks Foundation received 109 acres of land in North-Central Montana through a gift from American Praire and plans to donate the parcel to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to establish the Treasure State’s 56th State Park. FWP is currently analyzing the potential environmental impacts of the new state park.

The parcel used to be a part of a ranch and is situated at the confluence of the Judith and Missouri Rivers between Winifred and Big Sandy.

Eric Jochim, MTN News Map of North-Central Montana showing proposed state park site.

The area holds both cultural and historical significance. It has been used for centuries by Indigenous people for the writing and signing of significant treaties and the convening of peace councils. The Lewis and Clark Expedition camped in the area. The U.S. Army constructed Camp Cook near the property to protect steamboats on the Missouri River, a commissary and trading post were also established there.

Megan Buecking is the Executive Director of the Montana State Parks Foundation. She emphasized the opportunity to preserve and share the history of Judith Landing that comes with turning it into a state park.

“The potential state park will be an amazing opportunity to enhance outdoor recreation in central Montana. And conduct historic preservation on an incredible site for indigenous and early American history,” said Buecking.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks A concept plan for Judith Landing State Park from FWP's environmental assessment draft.

Per FWP, the proposed acquisition and development would include:



Perpetual public access to the land

Interpretive opportunities to the public related to the surrounding historic district

Expanding the State Park System in a portion of the state with limited access to state parks.

Recreation opportunities include camping, wildlife-watching, hiking, access to the Judith and Missouri rivers for fishing, and other water-based recreation.

A state park in north-central Montana with the potential to benefit the surrounding small communities due to increased tourism

The preservation of historic structures and cultural resources found on the property

FWP released a draft environmental assessment (EA) for the acquisition and development of the property on Nov. 15. The public comment period runs through 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. The assessment and information on how to comment can be found on FWP’s website.

If the property is acquired by FWP, the agency will seek funding for the development and operations of the park during the 2025 legislative session and through private donations. Property development is expected to begin in 2026 should FWP obtain funding. The acquisition has to be approved by the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board

The board is set to meet on Dec. 20, and FWP’s potential acquisition of the Judith Landing Property is on the meeting agenda. The public can comment on whether FWP should acquire the property during the board meeting.

