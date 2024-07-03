New state record for large scale sucker fish caught at Noxon Reservoir

NOXON — A new state record largescale sucker fish was caught by a 12-year-old in Sanders County.

Wade Merschat caught the record-breaking fish in the Noxon Reservoir using a nightcrawler on June 19. This fish was 6.72 pounds and 25.25" long.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) biologists verified the fish state record and issued the state record certificate on July 1st.

The previous record was set in 2008 at Woodland Park Pond in Kalispell. The largescale sucker fish is a native fish and its maximum size is usually less than five pounds.

FWP maintains the list of record fish online at https://fwp.mt.gov/fish/anglingData/records.

Anglers who think they may have caught a state record fish should take the following steps:

