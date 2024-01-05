New Year's fireworks cause missing pets

HELENA — Many folks ring in the new year with fireworks, but for our four-legged friends at home, it can sometimes be scary.

Following the new year, Helena social media sites were flooded with pet owners asking for assistance in locating their runaway pets.

We spoke with the Lewis and Clark Humane Society about what to do if your pet runs away and how you can prevent this from happening in the future.

“Make sure that their microchipped. Make sure they have a collar and tags on that has your contact information and make that information is up to date. One of things that we love to recommend to people is that if you have an animal that you know gets spooked easily is to go to your veterinarian and get a medication that helps them be calm. Give them a safe space to be. A lot of animals like to get under beds when they get scared and so make sure they have that safe space,” said Cassidy Cook, the Director of Development and Communications for the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

If you are still looking for your pet, we encourage you to contact the shelter to see if your fury friend has been rescued.