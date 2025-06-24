Nineteenth annual 'Stuff the Bus' campaign supports local students in need

HELENA — The Angel Fund, a Helena non-profit that supports local students in need, has begun its 19th annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser.

This year, instead of asking the community for physical school supplies, they are asking for monetary donations. The funds will go towards monetary grant assistance for Helena schools to purchase their school supplies based on individual needs.

MTN News

The average annual cost of school supplies for elementary school children is $80-90, and between $100-150 for middle and high school students. To alleviate the financial burden on local families, the Angel Fund aims to support 1,400 students throughout the city by raising over $60,000.

Angel Fund’s Executive Director, Janet Riis, explained the impact on students, “They’re just so excited to come and show their teachers what they bought and what they got. They’re just so proud, and that’s the best, because nobody knows any different. But, it levels the playing field for our students, and that’s amazing.”

Ellie Doran, MTN News A Helena Public School's bus is parked to raise money to support local students in need of supplies for the school year.

The Stuff the Bus campaign will run all summer, ending on August 1st. The grants will be distributed to Helena schools the week of August 4th.

If your child is in need of school supplies for the upcoming school year, contact their school the week before classes begin to coordinate.

To support the campaign, you can donate online or by check.

