No medal, but a great memory for skateboarder Okamoto

Misugu Okamoto is the world's top-ranked skateboarder and was leading the women’s skateboarding park competition entering Wednesday’s finals.

Then Okamoto fell and fell hard when she missed the landing during her routine. She also fell in the standings, from first to fourth, missing out on a medal in the sport’s Olympic debut.

But a dejected Okamoto will still will have a special memory from these games. The 15-year-old surrounded by competitors from Japan, Australia and Brazil and lifted on her rivals’ shoulders in a show of unity and support.

