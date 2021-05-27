Watch
NorthWestern Energy seeking an increase in Townsend propane rates

MTN News
NorthWestern Energy headquarters.
NorthWestern Energy Montana
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 27, 2021
TOWNSEND — NorthWestern Energy has filed its request with the Montana Public Service Commission to adjust propane supply rates for its Townsend propane service. The increased rate would go from $0.86 per therm ($0.79 a gallon) to $1.15 per therm ($1.06 per gallon). The new rate would begin on an interim basis on June 1, 2021.

According to the power and gas company, the overall cost adjustments for consumers would translate into a total bill increase of $15.28 per month for a typical residential customer using 55 therms. However, the actual increase will depend on each customer’s usage.

NorthWestern says propane supply costs are adjusted annually based on the contracted market supply price, along with any over or under-collection of the previous year’s contract. The rate is flat for the entire year.

There are 594 propane customers in Townsend. NorthWestern does not have propane service in any other Montana community.

