Northwestern Energy volunteers help install insulation in Habitat for Humanity homes

BUTTE — There’s already a chill in the air and you certainly don’t want a chill in your house. That’s why employees with Northwestern Energy are volunteering their time to install insulation in Habitat for Humanity homes that are being built here in Butte.

“We live in a cold climate here in southwest Montana and we are building homes that are super insulated, that are able to withstand the elements and provide affordable energy bills for the homeowners,” said Habitat for Humanity official Todd Hunkler.

The volunteers installed foam insulation on the foundation of seven homes that are being built for people with lower income.

“So far so good, we’ve been at it for just a couple hours and we’ve made really great progress so we’re excited to complete the work today and do what we can to help this community and help these customers that will move into these homes,” said Danie Williams with Northwestern Energy.

The volunteer work was being done on Energy Efficiency Day in which Northwestern officials educated people on things they can do to save energy in their homes.

“The cheapest kilowatt hour is the one you don’t use; even something as simple as an LED lightbulb, or a low-flow shower head, or faucet aerator, you’re decreasing your energy use which ultimately decreases your energy bill,” said Williams.

The Habitat homes are expected to be completed in about eight months.