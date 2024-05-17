NTSB releases preliminary report in deadly Anaconda helicopter crash

ANACONDA — The National Transportation Safety Board completed its preliminary accident report on the deadly helicopter crash in Anaconda last month.

The report says the helicopter was spreading fertilizer on a hillside as part of an Atlantic Richfield Co. reclamation project at the time of the April 26 crash. It happened just southeast of Anaconda.

The report stated the helicopter had a fertilizer spreader suspended from it by a 25-foot line. The helicopter had just picked up its third load of fertilizer before it crashed killing the pilot, 28-year-old Justin Price.

Security video last showed the helicopter rapidly descending in a "nose low attitude" before disappearing from view. The ground crew assisting in the operation did not see the crash. The incident remains under investigation.