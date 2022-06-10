Coleen Ivon Magera

Coleen was born on June 21, 1948 in Billings, MT to parents Mary Quest (Gusty) and Glenn Quest of Hysham, MT. She passed at her home on June 2, 2022 surrounded by family and friends in Helena, MT.

Coleen attended Hysham High School, the University of Montana to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. She married her spouse and great love of her life for 53 years, Richard Magera in Hysham, in March 1969. They welcomed son Jason Magera in Missoula, MT in 1971. She obtained a Master’s in Public Administration, and a Juris Doctorate at later dates; both from the University of Montana. Coleen was able to serve as Defense Youth Activities Director in both Grafenwoehr, Germany and later Killeen, TX. Upon graduation from Law School, she was elected as the County Attorney at Powder River, then Custer, and Sanders Counties respectively.

Coleen was pre-deceased by; her parents Glenn & Mary Quest, sister Theresa David, and granddaughter Sarah Magera. She is survived by her spouse, Richard Magera, sister Suzanna Quale (Cliff), brother Michael Quest. The great loves of Coleen’s life were her family, son Jason, his wife Wendy and three granddaughters, Sarah, Heather and Pyper.

Activities that Coleen enjoyed were skiing, kayaking, gardening, traveling, and exploring the outdoors.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to The Children’s Alliance of Montana, P.O. Box 666, Billings, MT, 59103. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer condolence to the family or to share a memory of Coleen.

