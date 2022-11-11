Obituary: Amelia “Amy” Orser

Amelia (Amy) C. Orser – dedicated wife, mother, Nonna, and friend to many - passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Amy was born on November 28, 1950 in the Bronx, New York, to Anthony and Dorothy Caputo and grew up in Levittown, New York. She earned her degree from the State University of New York at Oswego in 1972. A few years later, during her time as a teacher in the Peace Corps in Asunción, Paraguay, she met her future husband, Scott Orser. They were married in New York on August 13, 1978 and settled in Montana where they raised their two children, Marken and Marisa.

For over 40 years, Amy and Scott were the proprietors of Novus Windshield Repair and Scott’s Windshield Repair. Amy was active in the Helena area Soroptimists and Montana Supporting Soldiers. She also immensely enjoyed working as a clerk for the state legislature.

Amy had a deep passion for cooking and baking. Her Italian heritage was always evident in the amazing dishes she cooked for friends and family. She created an incredible stream of pasta dishes, nice pots of sausage and peppers, cookies, cakes, and good breads too prolific to count and too delicious to forget. Her children’s friends remember being awakened early from sleepovers by Mama O’s towering 5’1” frame, her imposing wooden spoon, and her infectious giggle. Amy’s friends enjoyed their regular walks and visits for coffee with biscotti or fresh baked bread, and delicious meals. Holidays in the Orser household, particularly Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Amy’s birth month of November were always a special time because of Amy’s welcoming nature and the treats she prepared.

A lifelong learner and avid reader, she devoured books about US historical figures and looked forward to tending her gardens every year. Amy’s deep Catholic faith sustained her through the greatest challenges of her life, including the deployment of her son and daughter-in-law to Iraq, and her more recent valiant battle with cancer where she defied the odds at every turn gaining many months of precious time and wonderful memories with her beloved family.

Amy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Scott of Helena; her son and daughter-in-law Lieutenant Colonels Marken and Christy Orser, and grandchildren William and Caroline of Fairfax Station, Virginia; daughter Marisa Orser of Los Angeles, California; brother Robert (Gina) Caputo, nephew Salvatore, and niece Gabriella of Massapequa Park, New York and nephew Anthony of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; sister Kathy McKimmy of North Port, Florida; sisters-in-law Susan Friess and Marsha (Dan) Wilson, brother-in-law Malcolm Orser of Kalispell, Montana, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and her many dear friends.

We are extremely grateful for the extraordinary care Amy received from Dr. Elizabeth Bigger, the staff at the Cancer Treatment Center at St. Peter's Health and Enhabit Home Health and Hospice.

Funeral services will be held during the noon mass on Thursday, December 1 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 North Ewing Street. In lieu of flowers, Amy requested donations be made to the United Service Organization (USO) or the Cathedral of St. Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Amy.