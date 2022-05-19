Obituary: Bette Marie Boucher

Bette Marie Boucher was born on November 2, 1926 to Samuel and Elsie Boucher in Golden, MT. She was the middle child in a family of 5 children.

Bette attended New Prospect Grade School and graduated from Bridger High School. She then attended Concordia College in Morehead, MN for 1 year. Her first employment was teaching in a rural school in the Bear Paw Mountains. After teaching for 1 year, she moved to Helena to work for OPI where she met Clyde (Sonny) Mayer. They were married on June 5, 1947. Their only child Jim was born on June 20, 1949. She then began her 31-year career with the Federal Government beginning with the Veterans Administration, IRS and ending with the Civil Service Commission. She retired in 1979 as Area Manager for the MT district.

After retirement, Bette enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and numerous European countries with her sister Grayce.

Bette was a long-time member of Daughters of the Nile Patrol Unit and traveled to many cities in the US and Canada to perform. She enjoyed bowling and belonged to several leagues and volunteered at the MT State Library.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sonny, sister Jeanne (Richard) Tillo and brothers William and James Boucher.

Bette is survived by her sister Grayce Keller (Sioux Falls, SD), son Jim (Nancy) Mayer. Grandchildren Katie (Jake) Conver of Billings and Scott Mayer (Portland, OR) and great grandsons Caleb and Eli Conver along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Touchmark for the loving care Bette received the past 5 years.

At Bette’s request no public funeral will be held but a private family service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bette.