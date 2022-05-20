Obituary: Bob Lee Williams

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we say our goodbyes to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who passed on May 18 from the effects of COPD. Bob Lee Williams was born on October 22, 1948 to Joseph and Joan (May) Williams, eight minutes before his twin, Bill. Growing up with his three brothers lead to a rough and tumble childhood. Raising the family on her own, Joan and the boys moved around several times before finally settling in Denver, which Bob considered home.

Bob graduated from Denver South High School and a little while later married Mary Lee Stogsdill. To this union was born their daughter, Heather. When they parted ways, Mary Lee moved to Helena to be near family. Bob followed, wanting to be a part of his daughter's life. It's here that he met the love of his life, Peggy Jo Woods, while he was the Manager of the Stonehouse Restaurant in Reeder's Alley. They were married in July 1977. To this union two sons were born, Ben and Joe. This summer would have been Bob's and Peg's 45th anniversary.

Bob started very early in life having a strong work ethic, which he passed on to his children. When he first moved to Helena, he went to the Job Service Office to get a job. When they asked him where to send his unemployment check, he said he didn't want a handout, he wanted a job. One of Bob's favorite stories was when he and his brother were 15 years old, Bill went down the street to get a job at a donut shop. He came back and told Bob he didn't get it because he was too young. Bob immediately went over and told them he was Bill's older brother and got the job. He may have left out the part of his being older by 8 minutes.

After managing the Stonehouse for 8 years, Bob got a job at the State Prison in Deer Lodge as a Food Service Supervisor. Shortly after starting, the Director retired and Bob moved into that position. He retired from the prison after being the Food Service Director for over 16 years and subsequently enjoyed over 20 years of retirement. In his retirement, Bob thoroughly enjoyed fishing and playing golf with his buddies. He was also an ardent Denver Broncos fan.

Bob passed with his loving wife at his side. Bob is predeceased by all his grandparents, his mother, Joan, stepfather Kirk Hills, older brother Mike and his twin, Bill. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Peg, and his three children, Heather (Tom) Larcombe of Colorado; son Ben (Jenn) of Colorado; and son Joe (Nicole) of Iowa; and three grandchildren. Bob was extremely proud of his children. He is also survived by his brother Dan (Jane) of Florida, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many in-laws.

Bob was always a staunch believer in rooting for the underdog. So, whenever you see someone who is down and out, give them a hand up and tell them Bob sent you!

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave., with a reception to follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. This service will be livestreamed. Memorials may be sent to St. Peter's Hospice or your local American Lung Association. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.