Obituary: Clara L. Longmire

Clara L. Longmire passed away peacefully on October 2, 2023, at the age of 96. Mom’s children were all with her offering their love, comfort and support at her bedside. Mom was born to Oscar and Ida Sturm on February 4, 1927, on the family farm North of Brockton, Montana. A few years later she was joined with two sisters and a brother.

Mom graduated from Froid High School in 1945, and met her first husband Mickey Wagner and they eventually married and to this union there were nine children born, they were later divorced. Later in life Mom met Gilbert Longmire Sr. and they were married on January 12,1990, in Helena. Gil passed away on May 14, 2011.

Mom worked various jobs, as many as three at a time to support and care for her children being a single mother for years. Eventually Mom went and received secretarial training and was hired by the State Dept. of Justice/Highway Patrol as secretary for Duane Tooley, Chief of the Drivers Services Bureau. Mom really enjoyed this position and retired in February 1990.

Mom’s greatest enjoyments were being with her family especially her grandchildren, (19) great grandchildren (43) and her great great-grandchildren, (29) but these Grands loved their GG more than anything and could always put a smile on her face when they showed up. GG would get so excited when a new Great grandchild was going to be born and would immediately run down to Joannes Fabrics and buy blanket and binding material to get a blanket made for that new baby!! And GG always made sure they received her special knitted stocking caps and slippers, her knitting was always special to whoever received her knitted gifts. We will all miss your slippers, caps, potholders/dish cloths Mom!

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Kathryn Mikkelson; Elsie Olson; brother James Sturm; her husband Gil; her daughter Shirley Grandlund; her son Roger Wagner; granddaughter Brenda L. Gloege-Schnittgen; great grandson Jessie Wagner; son-in-law Mel Briese; and her stepson Rick Longmire.

Clara is survived by five sons and two daughters; Sharon Meyer, Richard Wagner, Darrell (Kathy) Wagner; Jim Wagner; and Jerry Wagner all of Helena; Terry (Deb) Wagner of North Brockton, MT. and Debra Briese of Gallatin Gateway, MT, also survived by three stepchildren, Gilbert Longmire Jr; Patty (Doug) Donaldson, Donna (Gary) Schwarz.

Mom is also survived by a special niece and nephew, Trudy (Leonard) Nelson and Martin (Laurie) Olson. And her numerous Grand, Great and Great Great Grandchildren who will miss their GG so very much!! We Love You GG!!

The family would like to thank Renaissance Senior Care for their wonderful care of Mom while living there, we would also like to thank the medical staff on third floor of St. Peters Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion they had for our Mom in her last final days.

A Viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2023 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home with a reception to follow the service in the Social Hall of the funeral home. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena following the reception.

