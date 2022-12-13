Obituary: Jeffrey Stokes

Jeffrey Keith Stokes, age 71, of Helena, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022.

Jeffrey was born June 23, 1951 in Helena, MT to Keith H. and Georgia M. (Fisher) Stokes. He grew up in Helena and graduated from Helena High School. He worked with his mother and father at Big Sky Care Center for many years as a Maintenance Engineer.

He enjoyed his time traveling to St George, Utah in the winters with his parents. And many days fishing and enjoying the property at Canyon Creek. Every year at this time he loved to shop at Lasso the Moon for Toys for Tots giving children something for Christmas.

Jeffrey resided at Touchmark for many years where he made lots of friends and enjoyed many social outings. Jeff will be remembered for his kindness and loveable good nature.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by both of his parents, and sister Susan McCoskery.

He is survived by his nephews Doug (Shawna) McCoskery, Steve (Mandi) McCoskery, John (Rachel) McCoskery, and Jason (Jade) McCoskery. and great nephews and nieces Hunter, Ashley, Ramsey, Kylee and Addison McCoskery of Billings; and Jameson, Brennan and Zoe McCoskery of Portland; and nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank Van Barron and Sue Weingartner for their friendship and support of Jeffrey over the years. Additionally, the family would like to thank Sue Taylor for her companionship to Jeff over the last two years by providing a friendship and weekly outings.