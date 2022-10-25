Obituary: Loni DeLaHunt

Laloni Ann DeLaHunt "Loni", age 62 of Buckeye, Arizona, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix after fighting ovarian cancer for 12 years.

She was born July 6, 1960 in Anaconda, Montana to Floyd Jr. and Peggy DeLaHunt. She attended school at Helena Catholic until it closed, then she went to the public schools where she graduated from Capital High School and Maddio Beauty School.

She worked odd jobs a number of years and especially loved working at Big Sky Ski Resort where she taught skiing and snowboarding, which was her favorite.

Loni met the love of her life, Tomas Duffy and they moved to Phoenix. She worked for a fabrication company until Tomas died unexpectedly and then moved to Buckeye, Arizona, where she started working for the Tiffany Construction Company which subdivided with the big Pal Verdy Company until COVID hit.

Loni loved everybody and made friends no matter where she was. She loved the outdoors, was very atheletic, loving snowboarding, skiing, softball and any swimming pool, motorcycling and four wheeling.

She made her last trip to Montana in June for the Donich Family reunion at the Double Arrow Resort in Seeley Lake in which she enjoyed just to get out of the Arizona heat and enjoyed Montana's fresh air and relatives.

Loni is survived by her mother Peggy Cloninger, stepdad Gary; brothers Kelly (Traci) DeLaHunt and Kasey (Jennifer) DeLaHunt of Helena; sister Helen DeLaHunt (Bud) of Livingston; nephews Dillon (Danielle) DeLaHunt and Alex (Abbey) DeLaHunt; neice Megan Martin; great nephew Bridger DeLaHunt; and Aunt Pat Chevallier, all of Helena; and numerous cousins.

Loni was preceded in death by her father Floyd Jr. (Sonny), her grandmothers Helen DeLaHunt and Feral (Cookie) Nelson, grandfather Floyd Sr. (Buzz) and Tomas Duffy and her favorite dog Steamer.

The family would like to send their appreciation and thanks to the Doctors and nurses at the Cancer Center of Phoenix and the folks at the Hospice of the Valley.

A memorial for Loni will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the basement of the VFW in East Helena, MT. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Ovarian Cancer Research or American Cancer Society (WWW.cancer.org) or hospice of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Loni.