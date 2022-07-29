Obituary: Pamla Joan Smith/Hohn

Pamla Joan Smith-Hohn, age 77, of East Helena, passed away July 25, 2022.

Pam was born in Bremerton, Washington to Burnie and Mable Smith on February 12, 1945, where they were working in the Bremerton ShipYard in support of the war effort. She joined Donna Mae and Burnie Jr., children from Burnie’s previous marriage.

The family moved back to Manhattan, Montana after the war, where Burnie operated the school buses for Manhattan Schools.

Pam attended school in Manhattan graduating in 1963. She bought her first Corvette in 1963 and went to California and landed a job with Mountain Bell Telephone and Telegraph Co. as a telephone operator. They told her she would “have a job for life”. She retired after 30 years’ service.

In 1981 she undertook the task of building her lifelong dream “underground house”. She overcame many obstacles and setbacks to its construction but in the end prevailed and enjoyed her dream home until the end. Next to her Corvettes it was the thing she was most proud of.

On July 8, 2019 she married her longtime friend Jim Hohn.

In 2015 Pam was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and put up a valiant fight until the end. She was cared for at Spring Creek Inn in Bozeman, Mt. for 18 months preceding her death. She received excellent care and her family truly appreciates the care and compassion they gave her. She was returned to her beloved underground house at the end.

Donations in Pam’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or one of Pam’s favorite charities. Special K Ranch PO Box 479, Columbus, Montana 59109 or Shodair Children’s Hospital Foundation, 2755 Colonial Dr., Helena, Montana 59601 would be appreciated. Private family services will be held. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pa

