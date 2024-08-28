Obituary: Rodney "Rod" Boboth

Rodney George Boboth, 71, was born June 20, 1953, in Conrad, Montana. He died August 16, 2024, at his home in Craig, Montana.

Rod was the second of three children born to Bob & Peggy (Orcutt) Boboth. He spent his early years in Great Falls before they moved to the family farm east of Conrad. Rod played football all four years while attending Conrad High School. He was proud of being selected to play on the East team in the 1971 Montana East-West Shrine game (East won!). He was also named All-Conference his junior & senior years,and was a recipient of the Golden Helmet award as a junior.

After graduation, Rod attended Denver Automotive & Diesel College, reinforcing his talent for repairing and building just about anything, including engines, motors and transmissions, to name a few. He eventually built his own winning stock car from the ground up! Rod started Rod’s Motor Service on the farm and later built his shop in Craig in 1984, where he continued working until his death. Local customers and visitors alike appreciated Rod’s gentle demeanor and unwavering willingness to help those around him.

Rod and Peggy Thelen were married in November 1982 and their daughter, Kayla, was born in April 1985. Though Rod and Peggy divorced when Kayla was young, they were committed to raising her together and the three have remained close throughout the years.

Kayla was the apple of Rod’s eye and everybody knew it. They were as close as a father and daughter could be and shared countless memories of their adventures together, including all the years Rod was racing his stock car, driving all over the state. Kayla was his #1 fan! Rod’s granddaughters also caught the racing bug during their summers in Montana, which made Papa Rod so proud!

Rod doted on his girls and was quick to tell everyone when they would be visiting next, always looking forward to their time together. Just weeks before he died, he was guiding them on their annual Missouri River float trip. They loved their Papa Rod and he loved them.

From 1980 through 2018, Rod was a member of the Craig Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief for 30+ years. His years of service and dedication to the community were known and appreciated throughout the canyon, and he was an inspiration and mentor to many.

Rod was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed horseback riding, camping, hunting and fishing. He loved to spend time with close friends whenever possible.

Rod and Michele Wells spent many years together and married in 2010. Michele died in 2011 after a courageous battle with cancer; Rod was by her side until the end.

Rod will be missed and remembered by his daughter, Kayla (Boboth) O’Neil, son-in-law, Daniel O’Neil and granddaughters Dylan, Dalton and Delaney, of Houston, Texas; sister, Janet Boboth, of Great Falls; and many relatives, close friends, customers and acquaintances throughout the canyon and beyond.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Peggy Boboth; infant brother, Rene Boboth; and wife, Michele Wells-Boboth.

Special thanks to the first responders, Wolf Creek/Craig FSA Chief Rocky Infanger, Lewis & Clark Deputy Coroner Scott Lindgren, and all who have been so helpful and supportive during this difficult time. Thanks also to everyone who has reached out and offered their condolences and support, stopped by the house, sent cards, flowers and loving messages. Rod was loved by many!

And last, but certainly not least, a very special thank you to Ray Radcliffe, Rod’s trusted right-hand man and friend, who will continue Rod's legacy at Rod’s Motor Service.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (to be determined).

Donations in Rod’s name are suggested to the Wolf Creek/Craig Fire Service Area or the American Diabetes Association.