Obituary: Rose Ann Berg

On April 4th of 1961 Rose was born in Chester Montana to Joseph and Sally Evans and soon became a Daddy’s Girl. Raised on the family farm in Browning she often ran her Dad’s fencing crew as Rose was such a reliable, hard worker. Playing high school basketball for the Browning Indians, she quickly proved to be an amazing athlete. After graduating from Browning high school, she soon began college at University of Montana Western in Dillon where she majored in Business.

On August 3rd of 1984 Rose gave birth to her son Curtis Andersen making her such a proud Mama. Rose later began employment with the Forest Service as a Dispatcher. This was a career Rose truly enjoyed and would always have many stories to tell of her involvement with the Forest Service. Rose and her son Curt later moved to Helena to begin a new chapter of their lives. This is where she met the love of her life, Taylor Berg. After being together for 10 years, Taylor and Rose married on September 1, 2001. It’s such a special thing to marry your best friend.

In the years passing, Taylor and Rose were proud of son Curt’s accomplishments; His College, leading him to a good Engineering Career, his marriage to Erin Mills and especially fulfilling Rose’s life by giving her 3 wonderful grandchildren, Aleksia, August, and Asher.

Employed for nearly 25 years as an Underwriter for Blue Cross Blue Shield, Rose dedicated her time and hard work to the company until she retired from there in 2021.

Camping and riding their Side by Side and Four Wheelers was truly a weekend passion. Friends and Family would often meet in Lincoln for endless trail rides and many fun campfire stories. There was always a request for Rose to make her soo delicious potato salad and homemade Blu Cheese dressing.

Most that know Rose seemed to reach out to her for advice as she always had a wise yet practical solution to make anyone a little at ease when in a predicament. Rose Knows is what we always said.

On April 4th of 2023 (on her Birthday) our dear Rose gained her angel wings after a hard battle with cancer. So Mrs. B, we will hold all of our memories of you close to our hearts forever so your legacy will always live on. We Love You.

Rose is preceded in Death by her parents, Joseph and Sally Evans, her Sister Lila Evans and Brother Tony Evans. She is survived by her husband Taylor Berg, Son Curt and Erin Andersen and Grandchildren Aleksia, August, and Asher Andersen.

Rose wants to say Thank You to her friends Will and Tracy Hawthorne for sharing their home in Lincoln and all the special times spent together playing in the mountains. Niece Jamie Evans always showed her undevoted love to her Auntie Rose by sharing her Great Big Heart. Rose sure wanted to give their good friend Mike Sharp a sincere Thank You for 40 years of driving us on the back roads of Montana. And not to forget to say a special thank you to Rose’s Guardian Angel, Deb Roudebush. Many more friends not mentioned but all hold a special memory to Rose and Family.

Letter from Rose’s Son Curt…

For Mom

I heard it said once that it hurts so much to lose someone you love because when you love them you give a piece of yourself to them and they to you, and so when they die a piece of you dies as well and you bear that pain. Yet this is only half the tale, a half that is dark and lonely perspective of the world without the one you loved in it. We do those we love a disservice to ignore the rest of this story. The rest is beautiful and too easily overlooked in the pain, that is that a piece of the one you loved, given to you in that love, lives on in you. In that amazing gift those we loved are not lost, instead they live on in all of those whom they loved. You can continue to love them, share joy with them, and allow them to live by love through you. While our pain of loss weighs on our hearts now, we ask you not to let that pain take away the piece of Rose that lives on in each of you she touched.

As per Rose’s request, No Services will be held but a Special Day of Beer Drinking at the Glass Slipper on Saturday April 15th at 2:00 pm, we will all gather for a Pot Luck to raise a glass for Rose.