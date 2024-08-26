Obituary: Willie Price

William "Willie" Pickett Price, Jr. died August 20, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 14, 1940, to William Prickett Price and Eileen Joan Price. He was raised on a ranch in the Helena valley. When he was 7 years old, he crawled up a ditch to shoot a pheasant with a .22. There began his love of guns and hunting.

Willie graduated from Helena High School in 1959. He was an avid motorcycle racer. He raced all over the western states and even raced with Evel Knievel. As a Master Electrician in the IBEW, he worked for over 40 years on countless jobs throughout Helena and across the state.

Willie was a true Montana man. He called himself "The Lone Ranger". He was a jack of all trades, repairing and restoring old trucks. He once took his sister for a ride at over 100 mph on a dirt road to test a transmission. He loved the outdoors. He would walk for miles hunting elk, deer, and sheep. His truck was always hitched to his boat, ready for fishing. He excelled as a trapshooter for more than 60 years and was inducted into the Montana State Amateur Trapshooting Association Hall of Fame.

Willie’s license plate read HGWT (Have Gun Will Travel). As his family and many friends can attest, he was a man with strong opinions, and everyone always knew where he stood. The nurses who took care of him said he was charming and courteous. He had a good heart and will be greatly missed.

Willie leaves behind a son, Mark Price of Colorado Springs, CO, a daughter Marlee Eve of Victorville, CA, granddaughters Brianna and Serena, grandson Skylar and sister Sondra Meyer of Santa Rosa, CA. He and his family are thankful for all the help given by his good friends during his illness.

A funeral service will be held at Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke & Retz, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Helena, MT on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Willie.