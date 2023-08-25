Obituary: Yvonne R. Moody, age 89 of Helena

Yvonne Renee (Fetty) Moody

June 24, 1934 – August 19, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Yvonne Moody of Helena, Montana on August 19th, 2023 at the age of 89.

Yvonne was born in Ortonville, Minnesota to Jack Delveau and Neva (Gauger) Delveau on June 24, 1934.

Yvonne grew up in Iowa and graduated high school in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where she went on to attend the State Teachers College.

Yvonne moved to Billings, Montana where she met and married Charles Joseph Fetty on November 3, 1955. They moved to Helena, Montana where they raised their five children. They divorced in December of 1981.

Yvonne worked as a secretary of the Lewis and Clark fair board during the planning and execution of the first Last Chance Stampede in 1961. She went on to pursue a career with the US government where she retired in October of 1985.

Yvonne married Vernon Moody on February 12, 1983. They enjoyed many happy years of retirement together, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Yvonne was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, serving in various capacities over the years.

Yvonne is preceded in death by two of her daughters Tina Rene Fetty in 1977 and Terri Dehart Wall in 2018 and her beloved husband Vern Moody in 2020.

In October of 2015, Yvonne suffered a stroke and spent her remaining years in the loving care of the staff at the Masonic Home in Helena, Montana.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter Tammi Fetty Rivers, and sons Tod Eugene Fetty, and Travis (Nanette) Fetty, and stepdaughters Cathy Moody, and Lori Moody, also her stepson Dan Moody, and grandchildren Sean and Ryan Rivers, Jessica Lott, and Shannon Zimmerman, Brandy and Josh Ardoin, Chad, Kirsten, and Treven Fetty also David and Daniela Moody and Mike Corr along with several great grandchildren.

A celebration of Yvonne’s life will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 1:00 with viewing from 12:00 to 12:45 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, Helena, Montana with reception and burial to follow.