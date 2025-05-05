Officer returns to work after attack at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center

HELENA — A detention officer is back at work after being attacked at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Friday.

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, the officer was attacked while serving dinner to inmates. Dutton said inmate Conrad Olsway allegedly jumped from his bunk and stabbed the officer in the face with a toothbrush sharpened into a shank. Olsway is also accused of punching the officer.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office

A second detention officer helped subdue Olsway. The injured officer was transported to St. Peter’s emergency room for treatment of the stab wound to his face.

At the time of the incident, Olsway was in jail on several charges, including criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer and a bond revocation.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office



“This week is National Correctional Officer Week. As I pause and reflect about how thankful I am that there are people that dedicate themselves to this profession, I also realize there is a dangerous element,” Dutton wrote to MTN News. “The individuals who work in the detention center are professional, and dedicated to the safety and security of inmates, and to those who live in our community.”

According to detention center officials, the officer returned to work and calls the wound on his face “just a scratch.”