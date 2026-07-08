Officials caution about chlamydia outbreak linked to teens in Lewis and Clark County

Lewis and Clark County is reporting a chlamydia outbreak that may be tied to teenage groups.

“Lewis and Clark Public Health has identified a significant increase in reported chlamydia infections in Lewis and Clark County,” stated Drenda Niemann, Health Officer at Lewis and Clark Public Health, in a press release. “53 chlamydia cases have been reported compared to 31 cases during the same period in 2025, representing a 71% increase.”

According to LCPH, the increase meets the epidemiological definition of an outbreak. It is believed many of the cases are interconnected with adolescent social networks using social media apps.

Officials also report that 44% of the chlamydia cases were reported in individuals between the ages of 15 and 19 years old.

Shelly Maag, LCPH Public Health Nurse Supervisor, stated in the release, “And a larger proportion of cases, 58%, are occurring among females.”

Chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is curable with antibiotics. According to the CDC, it is a common sexually transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems, even without symptoms. A full list of symptoms can be found here .

Maag says that asymptomatic chlamydia infections, not showing signs or symptoms, are common among both men and women. But chlamydia infections that go unidentified and untreated can cause devastating and permanent damage, especially for girls and women.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 10–15% of women with untreated chlamydia may develop Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, and chlamydia is estimated to contribute to up to 20% of female infertility cases,” noted Maag.

To minimize disease transmission to sex partners, persons treated for chlamydia should be instructed to abstain from sexual intercourse for 7 days after single-dose therapy or until completion of a 7-day regimen and resolution of symptoms if present.

“Please know and understand, while chlamydia is curable, unless you are practicing safe sex or abstinence, you can be reinfected. And then treatment must start all over again,” Maag emphasizes.

“We are encouraging parents to have courageous conversations with their teenagers about social media use and about sex,” repeats Niemann. “Be the bigger, stronger, wiser person they can turn to for guidance and support. Yes, they are young adults; their hormones are raging and they are hungry for independence and identity outside of mom and dad. Even as they push boundaries and seek independence, our teens still rely on their parents and other trusted adults to help them navigate life’s challenges.”

To speak with a public health nurse or to schedule an STI screening, please call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 406-457-8900. Teens can also text a confidential number, 406-594-2949, to schedule an appointment to get tested and treated.

